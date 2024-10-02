Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 622 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 228,107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 396,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 356,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

