Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

