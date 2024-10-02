Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,313,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,893,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after acquiring an additional 77,522 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

GCOR opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.