Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,733 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY opened at $276.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.79 and a 200-day moving average of $204.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.01 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

