iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

