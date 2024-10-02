Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 875,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,996 shares of company stock valued at $20,499,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

