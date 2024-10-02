Sensible Money LLC Sells 463 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sensible Money LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $7,706,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

