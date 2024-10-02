Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $275,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $598,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

