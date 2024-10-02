Quarry LP Has $118,000 Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 752.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after buying an additional 296,941 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,255,000 after buying an additional 209,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after buying an additional 563,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,338,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RRX opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

