Quarry LP Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insperity by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

