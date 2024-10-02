Quarry LP Has $103,000 Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,857.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $159.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $161.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.