Quarry LP Sells 599 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,356,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 417,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 571.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,466,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,062 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% in the second quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 50,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.