Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 460.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

NYSE:XYL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

