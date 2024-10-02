Quarry LP Acquires 355 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,316 shares of company stock worth $87,718,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

