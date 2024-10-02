Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 11,500 Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,388,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,680,311 shares of company stock worth $17,042,393. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $777.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

