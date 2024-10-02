Quarry LP Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 454.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in HP were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

