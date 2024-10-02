Quarry LP Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Quarry LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 346.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,098 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.