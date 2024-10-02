Quarry LP Invests $105,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,809 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.