Quarry LP Has $118,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,271 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

