Quarry LP Has $99,000 Stock Position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 1,997.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $372.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

