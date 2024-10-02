Quarry LP Purchases 2,717 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Quarry LP lifted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,880,000 after buying an additional 4,170,813 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,743,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

IGT opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

