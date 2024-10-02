Quarry LP Has $115,000 Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 629.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 58.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 391,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.