CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 146.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442 over the last 90 days. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CompoSecure stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.20.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

