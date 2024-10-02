Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.