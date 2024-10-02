Quarry LP Purchases 83 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,492 shares of company stock worth $59,546,006 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $208.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

