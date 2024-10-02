Invst LLC Makes New Investment in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Invst LLC owned about 0.07% of Athira Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rodman & Renshaw downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ATHA opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.90.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

