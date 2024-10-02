Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

ROP stock opened at $548.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $545.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.