Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 2,271 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,599 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

