Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $210,815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,757,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Zoetis stock opened at $194.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average of $175.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

