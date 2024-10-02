Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $643,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.