Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7,156.3% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBHE stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

