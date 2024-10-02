Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,227 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SIZE opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $149.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

