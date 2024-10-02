iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

