JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 302,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 400.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 158,170 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

