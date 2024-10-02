Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

