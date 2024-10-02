Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

APRH stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Dividend Announcement

About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.