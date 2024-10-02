Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

