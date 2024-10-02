Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,550,000 after buying an additional 207,499 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,320,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

