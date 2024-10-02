Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,407.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,877.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 39,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,817.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 679,309 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,976.9% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,498.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 238,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

