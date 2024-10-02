Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.