Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $556,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

