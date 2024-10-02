Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

