Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Position Cut by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 106,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.