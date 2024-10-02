iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

AOR stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

