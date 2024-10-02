Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $596.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $627.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $577.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.54.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.00.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

