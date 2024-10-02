Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,642,000 after buying an additional 163,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,938,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,663,000 after buying an additional 52,669 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 992,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 700,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

