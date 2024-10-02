Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 38 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,101,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 70,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,525,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $311.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $314.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

