Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $158,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,493,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,271,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Argus raised shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.