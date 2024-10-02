Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $135,316. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

