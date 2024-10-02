4,415 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 67.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,203 shares of company stock worth $1,311,891 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

